Parents of a three-month-old baby have been detained for questioning, Israel Hayom reported.

The infant was brought to Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center in serious condition, suffering from various injuries, including brain hemorrhage.

Following a report by the hospital, Israel Police detained the infant's parents for questioning.

The parents are residents of southern Israel.

According to the hospital, the infant is now sedated and on a respirator in the pediatric intensive care unit.