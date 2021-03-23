MK Moshe Gafni: 'Vote - and fight incitement'

United Torah Judaism's (UTJ) candidates for Knesset voted early Tuesday morning, exercising their democratic rights.

The party chair, MK Moshe Gafni, voted at his local voting station in Bnei Brak, and then said: "Today - make us stronger. Today - make us grow. Everyone should go out to vote today, to say 'no' to incitement against the haredi community, to say 'yes!' to the continued Jewish existence of the People of Israel."

Housing Minister Yakov Litzman, who voted in Jerusalem, said afterwards that "haredi Judaism and all that is holy to Israel is on the scale. I call on everyone to go out and vote today, in accordance with the instructions of our Torah leaders."

Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev, who also voted in Jerusalem, claimed afterwards that "we are in existential danger. Today's battle is for the option of living a Torah life in Israel, and the right to educate our children. Our task today is to increase and strengthen our power, in order to provide an eternal answer against those who incite against us."

MK Yisrael Eichler said: "Just like G-d has sent us a vaccine against the coronavirus, so too He sent us a weapon of paper, with our letter [on it], in order to vaccinate us against the virus of incitement against our holy Torah. I would like to remind everyone that because of the coronavirus guidelines, it is better to vote early and avoid crowding at the voting stations."

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush began his day by praying at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron, after which he traveled south to the UTJ headquarters in Ashkelon, calling on the public to go out and vote early, and not to believe reports from those who he claimed 'have vested interests.'"

"What's most important is to cause all those who potentially could go and vote - to go out and vote," he said. "Don't rely on reports people tell you, that we will have this number and they will have that number. If we don't work today and invest efforts the way we need to, investing and not giving up on a single vote, then we may lose in the end."