Gantz: Vote for change - or we'll end up going to 5th election

Blue and White chairman, Defense Minister Benny Gantz cast his ballot at a polling station in the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin Tuesday morning.

After voting, Gantz called on voters to back one of the parties seeking to unseat Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, warning that if Netanyahu wins reelection, Israel could face yet another round of elections.

"I call on the public to get out and vote for the pro-change bloc. Otherwise, we’ll end up with a government where even a fifth round of elections will be out of reach."

“Good morning. Elections are a celebration of democracy. But today, we aren’t celebrating, because Israel’s health, economy and society are in a distressing state, and we should have been spared these elections. It is important that everyone get out and vote, choose the right ballot, vote in favor of change and for Blue and White, because otherwise, even fifth elections will be out of reach. We’ll have a different kind of government in place. I urge everyone to stay calm, refrain from violence, and respect every individual and their democratic right.”