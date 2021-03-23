Aryeh Deri: 'We cannot have fifth elections - go out and vote!'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who heads the Shas party, on Tuesday morning gave a statement at the voting station in Har Nof, Jerusalem, after he himself had voted.

"Today, the voter has his say," Deri told reporters. "Very simply, voters have two options: A bloc which wants a Jewish state, led by Prime Minister [Binyamin] Netanyahu, with a strong Shas, and a second bloc which wants a civil state, led by [Yesh Atid chair MK Yair] Lapid."

"Whoever has 61 [Knesset seats] will form a government. So I am telling everyone - the entire People of Israel - go out and vote. This time, the results must be decisive. We cannot have a fifth round of elections. We must finish everything today, and to make our decision.

"I hope very much that the public will be wise enough to allow us to continue our work for the sake of the People of Israel, for the sake of a Jewish country which helps the weak, led by Netanyahu."

Earlier on Tuesday morning Deri visited the gravesite of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, a former chief rabbi of Israel and the founder of the Shas party.