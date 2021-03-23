Gafni: There is an 'unprecedented' emergency

MK Moshe Gafni, the chairman of the United Torah Judaism party, on Monday evening turned to hundreds of thousands of households in the haredi sector in a recorded phone call, and claimed that there is an “unprecedented” emergency, as he put it, ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset elections.

"We are facing an unparalleled fateful decision," he said in the recording. "Can we continue to live here in Israel, maintain a life of Torah and raise our families and children as we have done to date or, God forbid, the opposite?"

The UTJ chairman called on all those who have the right to vote to vote for UTJ and to convince even those who are not natural supporters of the party to vote for it as well.

"I call on everyone to go out and convince everyone who can, even if he is not a haredi person but who wants to have Judaism here, to continue the tradition of the Jewish people for thousands of years, I call on everyone to convince everyone who can to vote for United Torah Judaism," concluded Gafni.