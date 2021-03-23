Netanyahu posts video, Bennett responds

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening posted a video to his Twitter account in which he called on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett to cancel his surplus agreement with the New Hope party.

"Bennett - immediately cancel your surplus agreement with Gideon Sa'ar, who revealed today that he will go to a government including a rotation with Lapid. Do not transfer votes from the right to Lapid," Netanyahu demanded.

Bennett later replied to Netanyahu in a tweet of his own and wrote, "Netanyahu - cancel your secret cooperation agreement with Mansour Abbas that makes Israel a hostage of the Islamic Movement."