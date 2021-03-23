Accused Atlanta shooter faces charges of 'malice murder'

The 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas last week, killing eight people, is facing charges of "malice murder" and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Malice murder is an offense in the state of Georgia alleging implied or express malice.

The accused shooter, Robert Aaron Long, was taken into custody following a chase by police hours after the shooting rampage last Tuesday. Six Asian American women were among those killed.

"Working with jurisdictions across Georgia, Robert Aaron Long was quickly apprehended and now faces malice murder and aggravated assault charges in our jurisdiction," the Cherokee (County) Sheriff's Office said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The sheriff's office said its deputies were still investigating the crime and gathering evidence and would not be making additional comments about the case.