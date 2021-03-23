Netanyahu: I thank G-d for coming out of coronavirus safely

Here are the full texts of the notes left in the Western Wall by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, during their visit to the site on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu:

"I thank the Creator of the Universe for us coming out of coronavirus safely. I say thank you for the recovery of my beloved wife Sara, pray for victory in the elections for the State of Israel and for the Israeli economy. I commit to continuing to work for all Israeli citizens."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's note. Photo: Spokesperson

Sara Netanyahu:

"In prayer for the great victory of my husband, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, which is a victory for the State of Israel, the Land of Israel and the Jewish people. Protect us from pandemics and provide complete healing for coronavirus patients and comfort the families who lost their loved ones in the severe pandemic."

"For my family, I ask for health and the well-being of my husband, my children Yair and Avner and for a speedy and complete recovery from the surgery and a return to a full life. With God’s help, health and great success and thanksgiving to the Creator of the Universe for the recovery from the surgery."