Election 2021- Special live broadcast on i24NEWS

Beginning on the morning of election day (Tuesday, March 23), until the election speeches after midnight, i24NEWS correspondents will cover all events from i24NEWS studios, from the party headquarters, and from flash points throughout the country. The English-language channel will broadcast non-stop for 24 hours, for the benefit of viewers in the United States. The special coverage will continue Wednesday. From the initial results until the final ones, i24NEWS correspondents will accompany party leaders and will bring their reactions and speeches as they happen.

In addition, i24NEWS correspondents will provide updates to television stations around the world, including BFMTV in France, SKY NEWS in Australia and Abu Dhabi Media in the UAE, as part of cooperation agreements.

I24NEWS broadcasts, available to views in Israel on the HOT cable channel (channels 34 and 200 in English, 144 in French, and 174 in Arabic) will also be available on the i24NEWS digital platforms, including the i24NEWS website and application and through.