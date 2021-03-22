Polls predicting right-wing surge - due to break with Netanyahu-led Likud
Polls are predicting the right-wing bloc will expand dramatically and the one biggest reason appears to be internal strife.
Netanyahu at Jerusalem Forum
Spokesperson
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYPolls predicting right-wing surge - due to break with Netanyahu-led Likud
Polls predicting right-wing surge - due to break with Netanyahu-led Likud
Polls are predicting the right-wing bloc will expand dramatically and the one biggest reason appears to be internal strife.
Netanyahu at Jerusalem Forum
Spokesperson
top