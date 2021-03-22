Time for cautious optimistic? US sees travel surge, as 1.5 million pass through airports

For the first time since the pandemic began over a year ago, 1.5 million travellers entered the United States on Sunday.

The milestone was the 11th day in a row that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) okayed the entry of over one million passengers, the result of spring break and an increase in the numbers of vaccinated being credited for the jump in umbers, the government agency stated.

Airline executive are striking optimistic notes for the first time in a long while, stating they are seeing an upward trend in bookings during recent weeks. Good news for the struggling airline and tourist industries.

That said, travel numbers remain at historic lows, especially compared to 2019, the Associated Press reported.

The large number of people screened by the TSA is the most since March 13, 2020, with the rolling average doubling since the beginning of February.