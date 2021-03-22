Sa'ar isn't ready to rule out Lapid

Gideon Sa'ar,today (Monday) refused to reject a rotation government with Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid in an interview on Channel 12 News.

Sa'ar spoke about the coalition he intends to form after the election - without Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu - and gave his opinion on Naftali Bennett's document stating that he would never allow Yair Lapid to be Prime Minister.

"Two cumulative things need to happen," Sa'ar said. "One, Netanyahu must not have a majority. Two, New Hope must make a strong showing. If these two things happen, I believe it is possible to form a strong coalition."

When asked about the details of the coalition and its member parties, he replied: "Bennett signed an undertaking regarding Lapid, not regarding Gideon S'aar - but that still leaves Lapid out."

When asked by journalist Dafna Liel if he, too, was willing to sign such a document, he immediately answered in the negative. "I don't think Lapid can form a government, but I see no reason he shouldn't be given the chance - and I certainly don't want to sign myself into unnecessary restrictions."