Polling CEO: This election can't be predicted

Kantor Institute CEO Dudi Hassid has been reviewing election campaigns for 20 years, and has just finished a predictive study of this one with surprising results.

He said the 2021 election is going to be more complex to predict than the previous ones. "There are some parties that are close to the threshold, which can greatly affect the map of seats and blocs," Hassid explained.

"COVID-19 will mean a lot of double envelopes," he estimates. "These are envelopes of people who did not vote at the polls where they are registered, so we cannot rely on ordinary demographics."