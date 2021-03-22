Watch: Residents of Jewish-Arab Akko asked about elections
Many of the city's residents seem more concerned over their personal wellbeing than the 4th round of elections in a 2-year span.
Tags: 2021 Elections I24NEWS Akko
Akko
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch: Residents of Jewish-Arab Akko asked about elections
Watch: Residents of Jewish-Arab Akko asked about elections
Many of the city's residents seem more concerned over their personal wellbeing than the 4th round of elections in a 2-year span.
Tags: 2021 Elections I24NEWS Akko
Akko
Flash 90
top