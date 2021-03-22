'Meretz, not Religious Zionism, in danger of being voted out'

Professor Camil Fuchs, who conducts polls and surveys for Channel 13 News, addressed the latest polls he conducted a day before the elections for the 24th Knesset.

He said that as of the last poll he published on Friday, 15 Knesset seats remained up for grabs because of undecided voters. However, newer polls which could not be published before the election show many undecided voters picking sides, changing the electoral map.

Prof. Fuchs made it clear that his data shows that the Religious Zionism party of Bezalel Smotrich and the Raam party of Mansour Abbas are not in danger of failing to clear the electoral threshold to make it into the next Knesset. He warned that it is the Meretz party under Nitzan Horowitz which is in danger of failing to make it into the next Knesset.

Prof. Fuchs' remarks come after Rabbi Chaim Druckman, a leading religious Zionist rabbi and head of the Bnei Akiva yeshiva system, expressed concern that the Religious Zionism party was in danger of being left out of the next Knesset.

"I am very concerned that the list of Religious Zionism is teetering on the edge of the electoral threshold. There is no certainty that it will pass the threshold," says Rabbi Druckman, adding: "Every vote is important. There is an aspect of avoiding evil and doing good in it, both to prevent the loss of votes, and also to 'do good', that there should be a religious Zionist list that explicitly bears the banner of religious Zionism."