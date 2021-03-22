Putin to get COVID vaccine tomorrow

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday that he plans to receive the coronavirus vaccine tomorrow.

Putin made the announcement during a visit with domestic vaccine manufacturers, RT Russia Today reported.

“Vaccination is, of course, a voluntary choice by any person,” the Russian president said. “By the way, I'm intending to do it tomorrow myself.”

Putin did not specify which vaccine he would receive, only that it is one of the domestically produced Russian coronavirus vaccines, which he called "all good and reliable."

The most famous Russian-produced coronavirus vaccine is the Sputnik V vaccine.