Legal expert believes Trump may be guilty of sedition and insurrection

As rhetoric heats up about the potential for a criminal probe into Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 Capital riots, a law professor told MSNBC that evidence appears to lend itself to sedition charges against the former president.

The case for indicting Trump on “conspiracy to commit sedition” could lend a potential 20-year prison term, Harvard professor and constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe told the network. The case would depend on whether prosecutors could prove that Trump willfully attempted to prevent the government from functioning.

Trump could also be charged with giving “aid or comfort to insurrection or rebellion” which could earn a maximum of 10 years in jail and permanently disqualify him from holding state or federal office again, Tribe said, noting that evidence for this second charge is stronger.

“Yes, it is indeed sedition. And insurrection. And, to the degree what we witnessed on January 6 constituted the conduct of armed warfare against the United States, it was in fact treason, which Art. III defines to include 'levying war against the United States,' Tribe tweeted.

Meanwhile, the investigation by New York prosecutors into financial dealings by Trump and family linked businesses is ongoing.