Watch: Pregnant Jewish woman brutally beaten on London street

London Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the attack on a pregnant woman last week.

A Jewish woman was assaulted in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood last Thursday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Security camera footage from the incident released Monday shows the assailant sneaking up behind the woman, throwing a pillow case over her head, and punching her repeatedly in her stomach.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman from the local Jewish community, is 27 weeks pregnant. She was rushed to London hospital after the attack, and was treated for minor injuries, authorities say.

A police spokesperson said that investigators are probing whether the attack was a hate crime.

“Pregnant woman & her unborn baby survive a horrendous attack after a male suspect attacked her from behind, placed a pillow over her head & punched her in her stomach several times in a vicious unprovoked attack,” the neighborhood watch group Shomrim tweeted.