Avraham Weber: 'Bezalel Smotrich's party isn't in the danger zone'

Avraham Weber, a member of the Central Elections Committee representing the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Monday morning expressed concern at the complacency of haredi voters, claiming that the Religious Zionism list has passed the danger zone and is now safely above the electoral threshold.

"The situation in the polls is better than in the past, but I still don't see everyone running to vote," he told Kol Hai Radio. "We need to remember that our right to exist is not self-understood. People will not see us as citizens with equal rights if we do not fight for it."

Weber also said that he expects that MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina party to finish the race with eight or nine Knesset seats.

"At the end of last week, I said that we would reach the finish line with 60 right-wing Knesset seats, but usually the Likud ends up with discrepancies in the last few days, so there is room for optimism. [MK Bezalel] Smotrich (Religious Zionism) will certainly pass. Bennett will also certainly pass - I estimate that he will receive eight or nine seats. The Likud will win between 32 and 34 [seats]."

"The haredi parties have not lost what they have, and there is a chance they may even gain, if everyone who voted [for them] last time votes for them this time as well. They have 17 seats. The Religious Zionists who voted for UTJ were only a few thousand, and it could be we will grow. But obviously that depends on the people.

"Whoever knows the numbers - Smotrich has around five seats, and it's really not true that he is in danger. Those who want to vote for him - ask him to promise that the budget for Religious Zionist and haredi yeshivas will be the same budget."