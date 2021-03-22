She Came To The Hospital To Give Birth, She Left Disabled Forever

“A few years ago, my life was flipped upside down when the lower half of my body became paralyzed in an epidural anesthesia accident in the hospital. Ever since then, I have not been able to do many things like I used to, including helping provide income for the family. Then, just before Pesach last year, my husband lost his job to Covid. We were already living paycheck to paycheck as it was, but this was too much to bear. I came home one week before Pesach after a painful physical therapy appointment and burst into tears. I had no clue how my family would survive the next few days, let alone buy Matzohs and grape juice for the seder. I felt so alone.

Then, we heard about Kimcha Depischa, a project that the Vaad HaRabbanim does every year to help families like ours. The surprise package that they sent to us Erev Pesach made my cry--But this time, from tears of joy. It was filled with everything we needed, from matzohs and wine to chicken and fresh produce. A big yashar koach to everyone who will donate to the program this year- You are truly allowing families to feel simchat Yom Tov that they wouldn’t have without your help!” Shuli wrote.

It’s shocking to see how many families living in Israel are struggling to feed their children on a daily basis. Every loaf of bread they buy feels like a treasure, and thinking about how they will pay for Pesach puts them under tremendous pressure. This year, even more families than usual are in desperate need of the Vaad HaRabbanim’s Kimcha Depischa program. The Gedolei Hador urge every person who is capable to contribute towards the program this year.

Soon, it will be seder night. Jewish families across the globe will dine like kings and queens as we tell over the legendary story of yetzias mitzrayim. With your donation of $180, another family will be able to fulfill the mitzvah of Leil Haseder and feel true simchas yom tov this year. This is the purest form of tzedakah that there is and it is a merit that will last forever. Click here to donate.