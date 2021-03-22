Ze'ev Elkin: 'Naftali Bennett is breaking under pressure'

New Hope candidate Ze'ev Elkin on Monday morning promised that Israel will not need to hold fifth elections.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Elkin said that MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would provide the missing seats to allow Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form a government.

"I thought that we see a person breaking under pressure - he already said this a few times earlier. It's not something new," Elkin said about Bennett. "The moment it's Bennett, Netanyahu has the option of garnering 61 seats."

"I only hope that Netanyahu, Bennett, the haredim, and [MK Bezalel] Smotrich (Religious Zionism) do not reach 61. Otherwise, that is the government which will be formed.

"We will do everything to prevent them from forming a government."

He added: "There will not be fifth elections. Right now Netanyahu does not have 61, but he could get them."

Elkin also claimed that his party leader, Gideon Sa'ar, is the only one who is willing to sit with all parties.

"Bennett has ruled out [MK Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid); Lapid and [MK Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) have ruled out Bennett," he said. "The only one who has not been ruled out by anyone is Gideon Sa'ar."

For his part, Bennett has said that he does not expect New Hope to pass the electoral threshold.