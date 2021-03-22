Israeli tech protecting Chabad houses from COVID

Chabad houses in the US, London, and Mexico were equipped with Corona-effective air purifiers as part of the preparations for hosting the worshipers and visitors over Passover. The air purifiers, developed by the Israeli start-up Aura Air, were flown out of Israel and installed in synagogues and dining halls in the Jewish communities with the purpose of reducing the risk of spreading the disease.

The purchase of these devices was made possible thanks to donations of Chabad members that chose to commemorate their deceased family members in this special manner, by creating a healthy environment for visitors.

Roei Friedberg, the CEO of Aura Air in North America, who led the operation, stated that the installations took place in areas where the morbidity rates were particularly high. "Unlike the "end of the pandemic" atmosphere we have in Israel, they still suffer from the continuous spread of COVID-19 with high numbers of infections and deaths in those countries. Therefore, the leaders of those communities were looking for a solution that will allow them to host the holidays together in a safe and healthy environment. We intend to extend the cooperation with Synagogues, Yeshivas, and other educational institutions of the Jewish communities abroad further."

The device, developed by the start-up, filters the air in closed spaces using four stages of filtration and unique technologies. A study conducted at Sheba hospital determined that the system has the ability to eliminate different viruses and bacteria at a rate of 99.97%. The device's mechanism is based on artificial intelligence that compares indoor air quality with that of the outdoors in a series of measures, thus detecting a decrease in its quality in advance and treating the air accordingly.

In the event of a high rate of hazardous gases, a warning is sent to the user via a dedicated app so they can take care of the hazard. The systems have already been installed in governmental buildings, sports halls, dining and entertainment venues, schools, hospitals, hotels, and public transport around the world.