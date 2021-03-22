Anglo rabbis working 'behind the scenes' to help Religious Zionist Party

The Religious Zionist Party has been endorsed by a number of rabbis, organizations, and community leaders from the Anglo community in Israel, members of the party's campaign staff say.

According to them, they have conducted dozens of in-person, Zoom meetings and phone conversations with English speaking rabbis and heads of influential Anglo organizations.

Because of their different positions, they requested from the party that they not be named, but wished the party good luck and told party leaders they would be voting for the Religious Zionist Party on election day.

Furthermore, the campaign activists say that the rabbis indicated they would do whatever necessary behind the scenes to secure as many votes as possible in the Anglo community.

In a further show of support, Rabbi Steven Pruzansky of Modiin wrote: “I will be voting for the Religious Zionist party under the leadership of Betzalel Smotritch in the coming election. While it is a great achievement of Religious Zionism to have its faithful representing parties throughout the political spectrum, only a Religious Zionist party can fully protect the interests of Religious Zionism. Those interests are not as much budgetary or institutional but rather the interests of all of the State of Israel".

"Without representation in the government", Rabbi Pruzansky added, "the Religious Zionist educational system will suffer, Religious Zionist values will not influence governance in all its areas of endeavor (religious, political, economic, social and diplomatic), the Jewish character of the State will continue to wane and religious life will be abandoned to those who see endless tension between the Torah and a modern state rather than a natural integration and the fulfillment of the vision of the prophets. Committed Religious Zionists should vote for the Religious Zionist Party and the propagation of the ideals of Religious Zionism.”

Rabbi Steven Pruzansky recently made Aliyah to Modiin after leading congregation Bnei Yeshurun in Teaneck, New Jersey for over twenty-five years. He also was head of the Rabbinical council of America, is a spokesperson for the International Rabbinic Coalition for Israel and is Vice President for the Coalition for Jewish Values.

As reported on Arutz Sheva, MK Betzalel Smotrich, Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party met with Rabbi Shalom Gold and Rabbi Meyer Fendel last week.

The rabbis blessed Smotrich with success in the upcoming election stating, “Both of us bless you, Betzalel, like the original Betzalel who built the Tabernacle of the Jewish People that you have a big and important job for the People of Israel, and it should be with much good fortune.”