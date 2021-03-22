Sa'ar: Eliminate the Bibism before it eliminates the Likud

The chairman of the New Hope party, Gideon Sa’ar, on Sunday night held an election conference in Tel Aviv, with the participation of all the members of the party’s list for the 24th Knesset.

"Trying to lie as a method of working, this is Netanyahu's way. We see that a real liberal movement needed to be established which is founded on the love of the homeland, preserving democracy, free economy, social justice - a lot of values ​​that have been eroded and trampled. We wave these flags and know we have a glorious future,” he said.

"The Bibism is a cult that enslaves a political movement and an entire state to the personal interests of one person. The Bibism must be eliminated before it can eliminate the Likud," continued Sa’ar, who called on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett to join him.

"Bennett - announce that you will join the government of change and not crawl again to Netanyahu, who kicked you out of the government only last May. Naftali, you know what I know - Netanyahu is plunging Israel into the abyss."

MK Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton said at the conference, "We see Bennett and I do not know what Netanyahu promised him that in the last day. He is very impulsive, very stressed, fires in all directions - so a vote for him is a vote for Netanyahu."