Bennett: It is doubtful that Sa'ar will pass the electoral threshold

The chairman of the Yamina party and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett claimed in an interview on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) on Sunday that Gideon Sa’ar's New Hope party stands at 5-6 seats, citing polls he has.

"Gideon Sa’ar is declining rapidly, there is doubt whether he will pass the electoral threshold, he is at 5-6 seats," Bennett said. "Gideon Sa’ar's party is an atmosphere party that has already dissipated. The event is over. It is clear to everyone that it is not an alternative."

Meanwhile, Sa’ar called on Bennett to join the “camp of change”, as he put it.

"Bennett said he would not sit under Lapid but did not say he would not sit with him. I am concerned that if Netanyahu has 61 seats, Bennett will go with him because until now he has not ruled out this option," Sa’ar told Radio 103FM.

Earlier on Sunday, Sa’ar visited the Jordan Valley together with his party’s candidates for the Knesset, former Minister Ze’ev Elkin and MK Yoaz Hendel.

"We are here in the Jordan Valley, which was promised in previous elections that sovereignty will be applied, here in the Jordan Valley and in the northern Dead Sea. This did not happen and it is a huge failure of Netanyahu who over the years stood and did nothing. As we are retreating, the Palestinians are taking over with the aim of turning the entire settlement into a threat within a Palestinian territorial continuum. We will change this in actions and not in words, we will strengthen the Jordan Valley, which is of great importance to both the security of the country and our national ethos," said Sa’ar.