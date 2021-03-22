Deri does not rule out coalition with Mansour Abbas, but 'would rather rely on our 61'

Shas chairman, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, was interviewed by Kan 11 News on Sunday and indicated he is not opposed to being part of a coalition supported by the Ra’am party and Mansour Abbas.

"I am doing everything I can so that we will achieve 61 seats and not need it. I cannot say no or yes because I did not get into the thick of things," Deri said. "I do not know the man. I would rather not rely on him, I would rather rely on our 61. I cannot say for sure. We must not trust any party that is not from the right-wing camp and the religious public. If Abbas wants to support later - let him do so."

Asked if he would support a law that would allow Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to evade his trial, Deri replied, "Netanyahu said in his own voice that he would in no way pass a law that stops his trial."