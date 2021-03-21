IDF arrests three suspects who infiltrated from Lebanon

IDF soldiers on Sunday evening arrested three suspects who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

IDF lookouts identified three suspects who crossed from Lebanon to Israeli territory near the town of Yiftach. The forces arrested the suspects and they were questioned at the scene.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related and it is possible that the suspects are three migrant workers who tried to infiltrate Israel.

During the incident, the IDF fired flash bombs along the northern border.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported in Lebanon that IDF soldiers fired into the air to deter shepherds in the area of the village of Blida, which is located about a kilometer from the border between Israel and Lebanon.