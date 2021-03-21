Stabbing outside of Rabbi Kanievsky's home

2 people wounded in stabbing at campaign rally outside of haredi rabbi's home in Bnei Brak.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 17, 2021
David Cohen/Flash90

Two people were wounded after a political dispute turned violent at a rally in Bnei Brak Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on Rashbam Street in Bnei Brak, adjacent to the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the top rabbinic figures in the haredi sector, and a spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah faction of the United Torah Judaism party.

A 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth were stabbed and wounded during the brawl, which occurred when a political dispute at a UTJ rally outside of Rabbi Kanievsky’s home spiraled out of control.

MDA paramedics treated the two victims, who were then evacuated to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak. Both were listed in light condition.



