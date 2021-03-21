Holocaust education bill closer to becoming law after passes Wisconsin senate vote

Holocaust education is one step closer to becoming a requirement in Wisconsin schools after the state's senate approved a Holocaust education bill last week.

The measure, as reported by the The Capital Times newspaper, would direct Wisconsin schools to teach students about the Holocaust and other genocides at least once during middle school and high school. The Wisconsin superintendent would be required to consult on matters of Holocaust education with the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center.

The Holocaust education bill was passed unanimously by the state assembly last year but was not voted on at the time by the full senate when the pandemic cut the assembly's session short.The bill will need to be passed again by the state assembly before the governor, Tony Evers, can sign it into law.

Holocaust education is a high school requirement in at least 17 other states.