With infection surge in France, Poland and Germany, new lockdowns take effect

A sudden rise in COVID-19 rates in the last few weeks has led to new partial lockdowns in France and Poland, and a possible re-entry into lockdown in Germany, BBC News reported.

France is worrying about a third wave as 21 million people living in 16 regions of the country, including Paris, have tested positive for the virus.

Poland is seeing its highest daily rates since last fall, leading to new lockdown measures. Stores deemed non-essential, hotels, cultural events and sporting matches will be closed for the next three weeks.

Both nations border Germany, where rates are quickly rising, leading Chancellor Angela Merkel to state that the country will probably hit the “emergency brake” and re-enter some form of lockdown.

Some in Europe are blaming the surges on the delayed vaccine campaign in the EU where the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended over concerns it was linked to blood clots. EU Chief Ursula von Der Leyen threatened on Saturday to stop exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine if the EU did not first receive its order.

"We have the option of banning a planned export. That's the message to AstraZeneca: you fulfil your contract with Europe first before you start delivering to other countries," von der Leyen said in an interview with Funke media group of Germany.

Meanwhile, impatience with the lockdowns is growing. The EU has also seen demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions taking place in several cities, including Amsterdam where a water cannon was used to remove protestors from Museum Square during an unauthorized protest. In Kassel, Germany police used batons, pepper spray and a water cannon against demonstrators who were pushing against a barrier. There was also a similar protest in London's Hyde Park.