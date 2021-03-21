The Im Tirtzu movement held a protest rally outside the Be'er Sheva District Court this morning (Sunday) following a hearing in the case of Aryeh Schiff, who also participated in the event.

The hearing took place at the request of the Schiff family in order to reveal documents available to the police that could change the legal situation that Schiff found himself in following the shooting of someone who attempted to steal his car, damage his property and physically harm his family.

Aryeh's son Ben said at the beginning of the hearing, "We are happy for the great support of dozens of citizens who came from all over the country to shout that we are all Aryeh Schiff. What happened to our father could happen to anyone else in the country tomorrow, so the results of Aryeh Schiff's trial will affect the future of each of us."

"Our father stood alone that night when he encountered three masked men and was forced to protect his life. His life and the lives of our family were turned upside down and are not the same. Since then he has not been alone, elected officials and the whole nation of Israel, from all sectors and opinions expressed their support for Aryeh Schiff and his right to defend himself. We hope that our cry in court today will not fall on deaf ears and that this nightmare will end soon when Aryeh Schiff is released," Ben Schiff added.

Im Tirtzu chairman Matan Peleg stated: "Our first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, said that 'It is in the Negev that the creativity and pioneer vigor of Israel shall be tested.' It seems that in this test Israel does not get a high score. Unfortunately, the Negev is becoming the backwater of the State of Israel where its Jewish citizens are easy prey for criminals and lawbreakers. The recent cases in the south only make clear how much the State of Israel is losing the south. A tough hand must be taken against the perpetrators."

Peleg emphasized, "The people who came today from all over the country sent a big hug to the Schiff family and reminded them that they are not alone. This coming Tuesday, the State of Israel is going to the polls and it is clear that the first task of the elected government will be to secure the citizens of Israel."

Boaz Kukia, the father of IDF soldier Ron Kukia, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in the south, participated in the demonstration and stated: "I call on the government to step up enforcement against serious crime. Action must be taken to eradicate terrorism. In the south, there is a connection between terrorism and serious crime. "