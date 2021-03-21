CNN ratings take nosedive since end of Trump presidency

Turns out all this time Donald Trump was actually CNN's good luck charm.

Without the former president to dominate their airtime, largely critical coverage for which the network was frequently blamed for biased reporting by critics and Trump supporters, the news channel's ratings have gone to the dumps, according to a Nielson Research report quoted by Fox News.

Since January 20, CNN's primetime audience in a key demographic, that of 25 to 54-year olds, has dwindled by half.

CNN had reported an average of 2.5 million viewers in primetime from the period of the day after November 4 (election day) until January 20.

That changed after Joe Biden assumed the presidency on January 21. From that day forward until March 15, CNN lost a major share of viewers. Primetime ratings plummeting from an average of 2.5 million down to 1.6 million. In comparison, from December 28 until January 20, ratings had surged to 3.1 million viewers.

Total daily numbers have also taken a blow. CNN ratings overall have seen a 34 percent decline, decreasing from 1.7 million sets of eyes between November 4 and January 20 to 1.1 million after Biden moved into the White House.