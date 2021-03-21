Giving children skills to connect them to Jewish Tradition

Every Jewish parent and educator wants his or her children and students to grow to become connected, caring and passionately involved Jewish adults.

To that end, today we expend great energy trying to infuse their learning with meaning, finding ways to connect Judaism to their lives.

At the same time, we must remember that a fundamental element of connection to Judaism is the toolset of skills that will give them lifelong access to Jewish learning.

Our children have the greatest chance to become connected to Judaism when we give them the ability to learn our sacred texts on their own.