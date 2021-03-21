First, to start a week of ignominies, Biden calls Putin a “killer.”

Not smart, not diplomatic, from one world leader to another…each with 10,000 missiles directed from the one to the other.

Perhaps Biden forgot that he was live on-air, and when he speaks, people listen. So maybe he thought it was just between himself and George Stephanopoulos over at ABC-TV.

Two Democrats, you know, just chewing the fat, as pals do…and only about 20 million people listening in.

Not a chance that this might get back to Putin. That is, if you are Biden and your handlers keep you in seclusion.

The name-calling wasn’t even Biden’s idea. It came from Stephanopoulos who asked Biden yes or no if Putin was a killer. Biden said yes. Loose lips from the leader of the Free World?

Or…a real possibility…maybe, at that moment, Biden forgot that he was President of the United States…that has been happening to him…and that a reckless utterance from such a person could start a war. There are days when Biden thinks Kamala Harris is president, and maybe between themselves he’s right.

In any case, Putin wasn’t pleased.

But rather than go to war, Putin challenged Biden to a debate.

Putin did so with a smirk, knowing that this world leader was no world beater on the debate stage, nor on the world stage.

It was a taunt, from the Russian, intended to humiliate the American president…and so another day to channel Rodney Dangerfield.

We don’t get no respect.

Next, at around the same time, a delegation of Chinese officials met with Sec of State Antony Blinken and warned him against any lectures from America.

It’s what you’d expect after people in China and around the world watch how we within the United States cancel each other out and rip ourselves apart. Thanks to the Left, we’ve become a nation of accusers and book burners. Every imperfection is magnified and no one is spared the horror of public shaming.

And it begins early.



Everything changed literally overnight after Biden took the White House, and thereafter we became a laughingstock to the nations.

Eight-year-old school children are being subjected to Critical Race Theory, which together with The New York Times Project 1619 teaches that we have always been and always will be racists.

No wonder we don’t get no respect.

A nation that has so much contempt for itself is always open to scorn, ridicule, and belittlement from the outside.

Enemies laugh. Friends turn their heads from the embarrassing sight of our decline.



It wasn’t like that just a few months ago, when we were told that we were the greatest, and we believed it, and the world believed it…or else.

Funny how everything changed literally overnight after Biden took the White House, and thereafter we became a laughingstock to the nations.

Then, perfect timing to symbolize our debasement.

Biden trips and falls, three times, climbing the ramp to Air Force One. The third time he fell flat on his face.

The picture…seen around the world…says it all.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

