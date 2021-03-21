Tel Aviv: Taxi driver loses control, crashes into restaurant

A taxi driver lost control of his vehicle on Saturday night, collided with a vehicle and then crashed into a restaurant ​​on Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv.

Five people were lightly injured in the incident and were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to Ichilov Hospital.

MDA paramedic Yosef Nahon, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a taxi inside a restaurant and the restaurant window was smashed and broken.”

“The driver, a 60-year-old man, was outside the vehicle and suffered injuries, while four people sitting in the restaurant suffered minor scratches and bruises. We provided them with medical care and evacuated them to the hospital in light condition. Miraculously the event ended with only minor injuries."