MK Moshe Gafni: 'If Netanyahu doesn't have 61 supporters, we'll weigh our steps'

United Torah Judaism chief MK Moshe Gafni on Saturday night told Channel 12's "Meet the Press" program that if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's bloc does not have 61 seats, his party will "weigh their steps" before forcing Israel to hold new elections.

"Our signing a declaration of loyalty to Netanyahu has no meaning if he does not have 61 supporters," Gafni explained. "We will weigh our steps before going to fifth elections."

"I have been with Netanyahu for many years. I go with him since the traditional public is with the Likud. If the traditional public were somewhere else, I would also go to that other place. I am committed to this public, like this public is committed to me."

Last month, the leaders of the Likud, Shas, UTJ, and Religious Zionism parties signed an agreement not to conduct separate coalition negotiations following the elections.

Gafni later told Reshet Bet, "I didn't love the statement, but I signed it."