US President Joe Biden stumbled and then fell Friday while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, on his way to Atlanta, Georgia.

Footage of the incident shows that Biden, 78, stumbled three times while boarding the aircraft.

At a briefing, US Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "I can tell you he’s doing fine."

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 per cent fine."