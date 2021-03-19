Labor chairwoman: If a small party falls - it'll be Lapid's fault

Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli on Friday responded to the remarks of Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, who claimed that Meretz and Labor did not unite because "there was no one to talk to."

Michaeli, who was a guest on the Ofira and Berkovic program on Channel 12, said, "It's simply a lie, unfortunately. Horowitz did not want to. He is documented in a video saying 'Meretz will run alone this time' - you can see it in countless places."

Asked if she would be willing to sit in a government with Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett, she replied, "I will sit with them to replace Netanyahu, this is necessitated by reality. I will make every effort - but not at any cost."

Asked about being part of a government with Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, Michaeli said, "We will not sit with Ben Gvir. With Smotrich? If it is to replace Netanyahu."

Michaeli criticized the chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, who called on voters to vote for the largest party in the bloc, meaning his party.

"He made a very serious mistake when he said that. What is needed to replace Netanyahu is 61 seats and it really does not matter if Lapid has 16 or 18 seats. He endangers the bloc when he targets the small parties. If a small party falls - it will be his responsibility. He proved that he cares about Lapid and not about the bloc about replacing Netanyahu, but this is not new and this is not the first time."

Michaeli was asked why she continues to call on Benny Gantz to step down and replied, "He gave Netanyahu a government. It would have been better to go to another election. I think a vote for Benny is a vote for Bibi, no matter how we turn it around - if he does not pass it is a vote for Bibi and if he does pass it is also a vote for Bibi. Besides, he has an interest in a fifth election because that's how he thinks he's going to be Prime Minister, so I see no reason to vote for him. I think he should quit."

