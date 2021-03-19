Channel 13 poll: Likud strengthens, Yesh Atid weakens

The last Channel 13 News poll before the election, published on Friday evening, shows that if the election were to be held today, the Likud party would win 30 seats. Yesh Atid weakens compared to previous polls and has 18 seats.

Yamina is the third largest party in the Knesset with 10 seats. New Hope, led by Gideon Sa’ar, wins 10 seats as well. The next largest party is the predominantly Arab Joint List which wins eight seats, as does Shas. United Torah Judaism wins seven.

Yisrael Beytenu wins six seats in the poll, as does the Labor Party, while Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism has five.

Meretz, Blue and White and Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am party barely pass the electoral threshold and win four seats each. The New Economic Party led by Prof. Yaron Zelekha does not pass the threshold.

The map of blocs shows that the pro-Netanyahu bloc, which includes the Likud, the haredi parties and Religious Zionism, stands at 50 seats.

The bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu has 56 seats. Yamina with its 11 seats and Ra’am with four are in the middle and could determine who forms a government after Tuesday’s election.

