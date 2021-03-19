Watch: Biden stumbles as he boards Air Force One

US President Joe Biden on Friday lost his footing and tripped multiple times while walking up the steps to Air Force One.

Biden proceeded swiftly about halfway up the airstairs to the presidential jet when he stumbled. He then attempted a quick recovery while holding on to the railing with his right hand but tripped again, this time dropping to his knee.

Biden then stood up, paused and headed up to the top of the airstairs. He then turned and saluted, and then entered the aircraft.

Air Force One took off shortly afterwards from outside Washington for a flight to Atlanta.

Asked about the incident, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "He is doing fine. He is doing just great."

Biden, who celebrated his 78th birthday in November, is the oldest to take office. Former President Ronald Reagan held the previous record and finished his two terms at age 77.

