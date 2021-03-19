Outages reported on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger

Thousands of users on Friday reported outages in Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

More than 123,000 users reported issues with Instagram on DownDetector. More than 23,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp on DownDetector, according to The Verge.

More than 5,000 reported problems with Facebook Messenger on DownDetector, the report said.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Facebook Gaming Twitter account acknowledged that “there are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams.” The account said multiple teams are working on the issue.

