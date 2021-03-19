Christian priest attacks Jewish minor - in Jerusalem's Old City

A haredi Jew who suffers from a physical disability was attacked this week by a Christian priest as he traveled on his mobility scooter near Mount Zion in Jerusalem.

The priest, noticing a Jew, blocked the Jew's path while sending him threatening glares, and took advantage of his inability to protect himself due to his disability.

After the Jew attempted several times to escape the scene, the priest spat in his face and continued walking. Immediately afterwards, the Jew arrived at the police station to file a complaint against his attacker.

However, despite the fact that footage of that incident is available from several security cameras in the area, the attacker has not yet been reported as arrested.

On Thursday, attorney Haim Bleicher of Honenu sent an urgent letter to the police, demanding that they immediately arrest the attacker and initiate legal proceedings against him.

"Unfortunately, in the street leading from Jaffa Gate to Zion Gate, Jews are often attacked by Christian religious leaders, but it seems that this time, the anti-Semitic Christians reached a new low, attacking and attempting to shame a disabled Jewish minor," he wrote.

"We demand the police pursue justice with this attacker, and display the Jewish state's sovereignty in face of Christian anti-Semites."