The question of the descent into Egypt as a 'tikun olam' issue

It’s that time of year. Pesach (Passover) cleaning. Preparing for the seder. The more you put in, the more you get out.

It is amazing, though, how we take for granted that we were once enslaved by the Egyptians, without giving much thought to why we had to go down to Egypt in the first place.

Even the Haggadah doesn’t really deal with the question, though it is crucial to understanding what we are as a people, and what we need to do to rectify the world and make it the place it is supposed to be.