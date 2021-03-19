Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party drops to new low of just eight seats

A new poll conducted by Panels Politics for Maariv showed the were elections to be held today, the Likud party would win 30 Knesset seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 19 seats.

The poll showed that Yamina, led by MK Naftali Bennett, would be third-largest at 10 seats. Four parties would win eight seats each: Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope, MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, Sephardic-haredi Shas, and the Joint Arab List.

Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win six Knesset seats, while MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism would win five seats. as would Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, and MK Merav Michaeli's Labor.

Left-wing Meretz and the United Arab List (Ra'am), which broke off from the larger Joint Arab List, would win four seats each.

Divided into blocs, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's supporters would win 49 seats, while the "anyone but Netanyahu" bloc would win 57 seats. Yamina and Ra'am, which have not ruled out cooperating with either side, would have a total of 14 seats, crowning them kingmakers.