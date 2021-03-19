Israel Dog Unit finds missing man - dead in Kfar Shmaryahu

Early Friday morning, a body was discovered in Kfar Shmaryahu, apparently that of 50-year-old Aviram Ben-Ari, reported missing on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The discovery brought an end to days of searching with every possible means, including the participation of the Israel National Police helicopter and horseback units and the IDF units Oketz and Eitan.

The body was found by a rescue dog from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in finding missing people. Regrettably, Ben-Ari was found deceased.

The Israel Dog Unit sends its most sincere condolences to the family.