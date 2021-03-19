Talking Parsha: The Godly covenant is... salt?



Talking Parsha Yitzi and Tuvia In Parshat Vayikra, we learn about a G-dly covenant. We know of other covenants such as Bris Milah (circumcision) or Torah itself, but surprisingly this covenant is about SALT! Why is salt so important? Why is it so critical for every sacrifice?



