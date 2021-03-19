ICC gives Israel one month to seek deferral of probe

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Thursday it has sent formal notices to Israel and the Palestinian Authority about its impending investigation into possible war crimes, giving them a month to seek deferral by proving they are carrying out their own investigations, The Associated Press reported.

The ICC prosecutor’s office confirmed in a written statement to AP that the letters were sent on March 9 to all of the court’s member states and those states that would normally exercise jurisdiction, including Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli and PA officials declined to comment.

The ICC officially announced earlier this month its intention to launch a probe against Israel over alleged “war crimes” in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and in Gaza.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu denounced the ICC’s decision on Wednesday and called it “absurd”, adding, “It's undiluted anti-Semitism and the height of hypocrisy.”

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas hailed the move, praising "the independence and courage of the Prosecutor in defending the right and freedoms" as well as "the tireless efforts made in previous years to reach the goals we seek."