Israel Hayom and i24NEWS poll: Gantz near electoral threshold, Ra'am doesn't pass it

A poll conducted for Israel Hayom and i24NEWS by the Maagar Mochot Institute led by Prof. Yitzhak Katz finds that if elections were to be held today, the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu would win 29 seats, followed by Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, with 18 seats. Both Yamina led by Naftali Bennett and New Hope led by Gideon Sa’ar win ten seats in this poll.

United Torah Judaism wins seven seats, while Shas receives nine seats. The Joint List rises to ten, and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party wins eight seats.

The Labor Party is stable above the electoral threshold with five seats and Meretz also rises to five seats. Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich wins five seats as well. Blue and White led by Benny Gantz is close to the electoral threshold with four seats.

The Ra’am party, led by Mansour Abbas, does not pass the electoral threshold and neither does Yaron Zelekha’s New Economic Party.