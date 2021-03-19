Gantz: I have no plans to quit the race

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday commented on US President Joe Biden's statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer", telling Channel 13 News that "it seems to me that this is a strange and extreme statement".

Gantz said in the interview that "when it comes to relations between the two powers, what is important to me is the ties of the State of Israel. We have a clear interest in maintaining good and superior relations with the United States unequivocally in every aspect I think of, and we have very, very serious working relations with the Russians."

The Blue and White chairman also said he is unfazed by the fact that his party barely passes the electoral threshold in recent polls.

"I am in good shape, above the electoral threshold, and I am growing - I will not step down," stressed Gantz, who added that he is "doing the responsible and right thing" by not stepping down from the race to the Knesset.