Secret of the Temple offering: Striving to become a human being

This week’s Torah portion of Parashat Vayikra begins the book of Leviticus, called by our sages the very "heart" of Torah, which focuses on the korbanot – the offerings that are made in the Holy Temple.

Contemporary man has suffered a disconnect from the spiritual foundations of this vastly misunderstood subject, and many misconceptions need to be unlearned - many "sacred cows" have to be slaughtered in order for us to gain a proper understanding of the system of Temple offerings.

In reality, the Divine "service" of the offerings provides us deep insight into humanity’s pivotal role in creation.

The korbanot beckons man to the refinement of his character and urges him to strive for victory in his own constant inner struggle between his G-dly soul and his base animal nature.